Riley arrest: Deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Old Asheville Highway in reference to a male “taking his clothes off” in the roadway on Saturday, March 7. Deputy Zachary Magouirk came in contact with the male in question, identified as Brandon David Riley, 33, Pigeon Forge. Magouirk reported that Riley did not appear to be under the influence. However, after checking Riley for warrants, Central Dispatch confirmed he had active warrants out of Jefferson and Sevier County. Riley was placed under arrest without incident. Upon arrival at the Cocke County Jail Annex, corrections officers found suspected Suboxone in Riley’s possession. He was charged with possession of schedule III.
Probation violation: Elizabeth Cora Preston, 32, Carson Springs Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Saturday, March 7. Deputy Zachary Magouirk served Preston the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Scott Jason Shelton, 46, Valley View Drive, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts) on Saturday, March 7. Deputy Blake Cupp arrested Shelton following a traffic stop.
Adams arrest: Nathan Chad Adams, 33, Dandridge, was served with active outstanding warrants for aggravated assault (two counts) on Saturday, March 7. Deputy Blake Cupp arrested Adams following a traffic stop without incident.
Probation violation: Alyson Marie Hinson, 35, Old Newport Highway, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Sunday, March 8. Deputy Blake Cupp arrested Hinson at a residence on Scenic View Drive.
Probation violation: Troy Scott Vasaturo, 55, Scenic View Drive, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Saturday, March 7. Deputy Blake Cupp arrested Vasaturo without incident.
Inmate charged: Corrections Officer Jessica Huff reported that she found an inmate in possession of drugs at the Cocke County Jail on Sunday, March 8. According to the report, inmate Jacqueline V. Naillon, 27, Shady Rest Drive, was found with suspected Oxycodone. Officer Huff said Naillon was then given a drug screen where she tested positive for “multiple” illegal narcotics including Oxycodone. Naillon was charged with introduction into a penal institution.
Domestic assault: Frankie Don Russell, 63, Hun Way, was charged with domestic assault following an incident on Friday, March 6. Lt. Chris Gregg was dispatched to 1103 West Highway 25/70 concerning a possible vehicle accident. Upon arrival Gregg spoke with Angela Kate Jenkins, 49, who said Russell reportedly followed her to the store after the two had an argument. Jenkins advised that Russell “grabbed” her wrists and then “chased” her on foot in the parking lot. Russell was placed under arrest and charged with domestic assault.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
