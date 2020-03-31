Aggravated assault: A Newport woman sustained serious injuries after she was punched in the face by another woman on Sunday, March 29. Patrolman Chris Silvers was dispatched to the area of Smithwood Avenue and North Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. Ptl. Silvers spoke with Cassandra Johnson, 24, who said Danielle Gorrell, 34, reportedly struck her in the face while wearing brass knuckles. Officers observed a laceration above Johnson’s eye. Johnson’s boyfriend, David Gayton, 42, confirmed Johnson’s story and said she was arguing with Gorrell, who is Gayton’s ex-girlfriend, when the altercation occurred. Gorrell was later arrested at her residence and charged with aggravated assault.
Domestic assault: Officers were dispatched to 368 East Broadway Street in reference to domestic altercation on Saturday, March 28. Upon arrival Patrolman Brandon Cassady spoke with Ethan Smith, 29, who said his girlfriend, Jennifer Hall, 40, allegedly “smacked” him. According to the report, as officers spoke with Hall, she corrected officers and said she gave Smith a “haymaker” while showing officers the motion of her action. Hall was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
Couple charged following fight: Deputies were dispatched to the a residence on Virginia Street in reference to domestic disturbance in progress on Saturday, March 28. Upon arrival Patrolman Shane Bower observed Amy Ramsey, 50, and Johnnie L. Robinson, 48, actively fighting on the ground. Both Ramsey and Robinson admitted the altercation was mutual. Both Ramsey and Robinson were arrested and charged with domestic assault.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTs COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
