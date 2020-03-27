Domestic assault: Officers were dispatched to 706 Musterfield Road in reference to a domestic altercation on Thursday, March 26. Upon arrival Patrolman Jordan Douglas came in contact with Daniel Ray, 25, Timothy Malhoney, 50, and Jose Verdin, 24. According to the report, Ptl. Douglas learned Malhoney and Verdin were arguing over a dog when Verdin allegedly assaulted Malhoney. Malhoney admitted during the altercation, he threw a gas can at Verdin in self-defenese. Ptl. Douglas said he was unable to determine the primary aggressor.
Shoplifting: A Sevierville woman was cited for theft under $500 after she attempted to steal items from Food City West on Thursday, March 26. Patrolman Jordan Douglas was dispatched to the store in reference to the active shoplifter. Ptl. Douglas spoke with the Loss Prevention Officer, who said he observed Morgan Bradshaw, 18, Sevierville, conceal several food and hygiene items into a backpack and attempted to leave the store. Bradshaw was stopped without incident and detained. The items totaled $35.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTs COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
