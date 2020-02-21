Theft of vehicle: A 1997 Mercury Sable was reported stolen to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, Feb. 20. Deputy Jody Henry spoke with Jerry Gilbert, 77, who said his vehicle was last seen earlier that day at his West Highway 25/70 residence. A female suspect was mentioned. The estimated value of the vehicle was $4,000.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
