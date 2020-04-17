Atkins arrest: Deputies were dispatched to the 2600 block of Green Hill Road in reference to a male subject vandalizing a residence on Thursday, April 16. Upon arrival Deputy Jonathan Ochs spoke with Rex Jerome Greene, 60, who said while he was away from the residence, his nephew, Benjamin C. Atkins, 23, vandalized a screen door and a television. Atkins admitted to damaging the items and was placed under arrest. Atkins was charged with vandalism over $500.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM A REPORT COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
