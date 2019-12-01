Rathbone arrest: Cody Ridge Rathbone, 23, 5th Street, was served with active outstanding warrants for driving while license revoked, leaving the scene of an accident and violation of financial responsibility on Sunday, Dec. 1. According to the report, Rathbone was wanted after he was involved in a hit-and-run accident on November 9 on Cosby Highway. Patrolman Jordan Douglas arrested Rathbone at his residence without incident.
Jones arrest: Billy Joe Jones, 39, South Cecil Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Friday, Nov. 29. Patrolman Jordan Douglas arrested Jones at his residence without incident.
Theft: The Newport Police Department received a theft complaint on Friday, Nov. 29. Captain Matthew Elliott spoke with the victim, Rachel Thurmond, 49, Greer, SC, who said while she was inside KFC eating, someone reportedly stole her luggage from the bed of her truck. Thurmond said she did not know the luggage was missing until she made it to Michigan. The estimated loss was $2,500.
