Two males charged: Officers were dispatched to Walmart concerning an active shoplifter on Monday, Dec. 16. Upon arrival, Patrolman Shane Bower spoke with the Loss Prevention Officer, who said he observed Brian P. Cammarano, 34, conceal several items and leave the store without paying. According to the report, officers located Cammarano in a vehicle with Maelon E. Woods, 51, outside of Walmart. Ptl. Bower said he recovered the items that Cammarano had stolen and placed him under arrest. In addition, as officers came in contact with Woods, they found he was in possession of a baggie that contained .1 gram of methamphetamine. Cammarano was charged with theft while Woods was charged with possession of schedule II.
Probation violation: Jessica Ledford, 34, Ed’s Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Monday, Dec. 16. Patrolman Brandon Cassady arrested Ledford without incident and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Whaley charged: A Newport man is facing vandalism charges after police reports say he vandalized an electric sliding door at Newport Medical Center on Monday, Dec. 16. Patrolman Chris Silvers was dispatched to the hospital concerning the vandalism. Upon arrival Ptl. Silvers was advised that Christopher J. Whaley vandalized the door that was valued at $1,000. He was placed under arrest and charged with vandalism.
Aggravated assault: Douglas Smith, 50, Prospect Avenue, was served with an active outstanding warrant for aggravated assault on Monday, Dec. 16. According to the report filed by Capt. Matthew Elliott, Smith was being sought after he assaulted Vickie Hammitt on December 5. Smith was taken into custody without incident.
Stolen vehicle: A 2002 Chevrolet S-10 was reported stolen to the Newport Police Department on Monday, Dec. 16. Patrolman Brandon Cassady spoke with Williams Givens, 80, who said the vehicle was last seen at his Upper Broad Street residence earlier that day. The estimated loss was $200.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
