Warrants served: Jacob L. Hoilman, 40, Camellia Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear (two counts) and criminal simulation $1,000-$10,000 on Sunday, Jan. 19. Patrolman Will Garber served Hoilman the warrants at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Child support: Roy Williams, 48, Sweetwater Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to comply with child support on Monday, Jan. 20. Sgt. Derek Wright arrested Williams following a traffic stop.
Warrants served: Rojas Rodriguez, 41, Maryville, was served with active outstanding warrants for contempt of court and violation of probation on Sunday, Jan. 19. Patrolman Shane Bower arrested Rodriguez following a traffic stop.
Failure to appear: Jasmine M. Prevost, 27, 6th Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Sunday, Jan. 19. Patrolman Shane Bower arrested Prevost following a traffic stop.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
