Roberts arrest: Gail Roberts, 47, Myers Circle, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Thursday, Jan. 2. Patrolman Jordan Douglas arrested Roberts without incident and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Steven A. Heath, 27, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, Jan. 1. Patrolman Michael Robey arrested Heath at a residence on Cosby Highway.
Probation violation: Travis Spencer, 33, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, Jan. 1. Sgt. David Clevenger arrested Spencer without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Hobbs arrest: Officers were dispatched to Food City East in reference to an active shoplifter on Thursday, Jan. 2. Upon arrival, Patrolman Jordan Douglas spoke with the manager, who said she observed Jennifer Hobbs, 39, Dirt Way, conceal several items in an empty purse and attempted to leave the store without paying. According to the report, Hobbs was detained by the manager and $76 in merchandise was recovered. Hobbs was charged with theft.
O’Dell arrest: A Newport man was arrested by the Newport Police Department following a disturbance on Thursday, Jan. 1. Patrolman Jessy Burgess was dispatched to Quality Inn following the complaint of a male subject trying to get into rooms. Upon arrival, Ptl. Burgess learned the male, identified as Kenny R. O’Dell, 41, was inside a room. According to the report, as officers went to the room, O’Dell would not allow Ptl. Burgess into the room and refused to comply with verbal commands. He was later arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Public intoxication: Officers were dispatched to the area of Old Knoxville Highway concerning a possible impaired male subject on Wednesday, Jan. 1. Upon arrival, Officer Megan Ferrell found the male in question, identified as James W. Durfee, 44, Terrace Way, and said he was “stumbling” and was in possession of a brown bag that possibly contained liquor. Officers made contact with Durfee and noted he had a “strong” odor of alcohol about his person and had vomit in his hair. Officer Ferrell said she recovered two bottles of vodka that was in Durfee’s possession. He was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Man charged following fight at bar: Officers were dispatched to Michael’s Bar concerning an altercation on Wednesday, Jan. 1. Upon arrival, Sgt. Donald Coakley said he observed Brenden Little, 18, Melvin, KY, screaming in the parking lot. Officers spoke with the owners of the bar who said Little was attempting to fight everyone and was cursing. According to the report, Little had an odor of alcohol about his person and his speech was slurred. The report did not indicate whether or not Little was a customer at the bar. Little was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.