Failure to appear: Brittany Lynn Reese, 28, Needmore Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Deputy Zach Magouirk served Reese the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Failure to appear: Clifford J. Fine, 27, Lower English Creek Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Deputy Zach Magouirk served Fine the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Failure to appear: Darrell Jenkins, 45, Miller Town Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Deputy Zach Magouirk served Jenkins the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Failure to appear: Neil A. McKinney, 40, Variety Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Deputy Zach Magouirk served McKinney the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Failure to appear: Gail L. Roberts, 47, River Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Deputy Zach Magouirk served Roberts the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Vehicle theft: Jean N. Lovell, 48, Solitaire Way, filed a theft report to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, Jan. 5. Deputy Tony Bailey spoke with Lovell, who said someone stole his 1987 Toyota Cressida from a residence on Highway 25E and took it to Newport Raceway to be sold for scrap. A suspect was named.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.