Domestic assault: The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a male subject who was involved in a domestic altercation on Friday, Feb. 14. Sgt. Max Laughter said he was dispatched to the 1400 block of South Highway 340 to speak with a female about an assault. Upon arrival, Sgt. Laughter spoke with Rachel Carver, 38, who said her husband, Micahel Strange, 33, allegedly pulled her hair and then “slammed” her hand in a car door. Sgt. Laughter said Carver’s hand was swollen and appeared to be broken. Strange fled the scene before deputies’ arrival.
Probation violation: William D. Hall, 23, Travis Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Friday, Feb. 14. Deputy Dylan Norton arrested Hall at his residence without incident.
Warrants served: Phillip C. Black, 40, Raines Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for domestic assault and vandalism over $500 on Thursday, Feb. 13. Deputy Brock Hannah served Black the warrants at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Hartsell arrest: Deputies were dispatched to the 1200 block of Needmore Road, concerning a domestic disturbance on Saturday, Feb. 15. Deputy Dylan Norton spoke with Nicholas Hartsell, 20, and Julie Hartsell, 55, who said Willard Allen Hartsell, 59, was reportedly intoxicated when he threatened to “gut” Mrs. Hartsell with a knife. According to the report, Willard then attempted to break the front windshield of a Ford F150 and when he was unable to, he grabbed an ax and “busted” out the back window of Nicholas Hastsell’s vehicle. Deputies advised the ax was still in the vehicle upon arrival. Willard fled the scene but was later found at a residence on Buffalo Road. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and vandalism under $500.
Public intoxication: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Penland Drive, in reference to a domestic disturbance involving two brothers on Sunday, Feb. 16. Lt. David Moriarty observed Randall Kirk McCarty, 56, standing in the yard yelling at a female and his brother, Dairl McCarty, 48. According to the report, Randall McCarty had an odor of alcohol about his person, slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. Lt. Moriarty said during the investigation, he learned that nothing physical occurred. When deputies informed Mr. McCarty he was under arrest for public intoxication, he became “irate” and said he was the one who called the police and shouldn’t going to jail. McCarty was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.