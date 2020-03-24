Theft under $500: A Newport man was cited for theft under $500 over the weekend. Patrolman Paul Weber said he was dispatched to Walmart concerning an active shoplifter. Upon arrival Ptl. Weber learned Lance McCabe, 45, Granite Way, swapped price tag stickers on a chainsaw. McCabe was cited and transported to the county jail.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM A REPORT COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
