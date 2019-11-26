Pence arrest: Donnie L. Pence, 42, McGaha Chapel Road, was arrested by the Newport Police Department for driving under the influence on Thursday, Nov. 21. Patrolman Paul Weber was dispatched to Best Western Hotel to assist Captain Derrick Webb on a traffic stop. Officers came in contact with the driver, identified as Pence, who had an odor of alcohol about his person, slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet. According to the report, Pence admitted to consuming alcohol prior to the traffic stop. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Pence and he performed poorly on all tests given. Pence was charged with driving under the influence and speeding.
Warrant served: Jesse C. Cavett, 43, Evans Valley Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for sale and delivery of schedule II drugs on Friday, Nov. 22. Patrolman Paul Weber served Cavett the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Crumbly arrest: Officers were dispatched to 342 Cooper Street, concerning a domestic disturbance on Friday, Nov. 22. Upon arrival, Patrolman Brandon Cassady spoke with Billy Massengill, 92, who said while he was at the residence, Dawn Crumbley, 43, Paintbrush Road, and Jason Williams approached him while in possession of weapons. Massengill stated Crumbley had a knife while Williams had a tire iron. According to the report, Williams fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival, but Crumbley was detained and admitted to chasing Massengill around the yard. She was arrested and charged with assault.
Sharpe arrest: Officers were dispatched to La Caretta concerning an intoxicated female subject who had been in the bathroom for nearly an hour on Sunday, Nov. 24. Upon arrival, Patrolman Brandon Cassady came in contact with the suspect in question, identified as Barbara Sharpe, 55, Ridge View Circle, who had an odor of alcohol about her person and her speech was slurred. According to the report, Sharpe told officers she was at the restaurant to buy cat food. She was placed under arrest and charged with public intoxication.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.