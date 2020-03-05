Potts arrest: Ronald Potts, 43, Epley Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation and failure to comply with child support on Tuesday, March 3. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Potts at Relax Inn.
Violation of Probation: Joni Rexrode, 41, Terrace Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, March 3. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Rexrode without incident at Newport Medical Center.
Thomas arrest: Mason Thomas, 35, Terrace Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, March 3. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Thomas at his residence without incident.
Ellison arrest: David Ellison, 51, River Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Tuesday, March 3. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Ellison and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Violation of Probation: Brittany Reed, 27, Graham Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Monday, March 2. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Reed at Quality Inn.
Moon arrest: Jeremiah Moon, 29, Highland Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, March 3. Patrolman Joshyua Shults arrested Moon at Motel 6 without incident.
Van Daley arrest: Crystal Van Daley, 40, Clevenger Cut Off, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to comply with child support on Tuesday, March 3. Sgt. Derek Wright arrested Van Daley at Motel 6.
Violation of Probation: Stefanie L. Cohen, 35, no address, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts) on Tuesday, March 2. Patrolman Michael Robey arrested Cohen at Feed My Sheep.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
