Probation violation: Krystal Dawn Kimble, 35, Harper Circle, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Monday, Nov. 18. Sgt. Brian Holt served Kimble the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Casey Cheyenne Rollins, 42, Box Elder Way, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts) on Monday, Nov. 18. Deputy Dylan Norton served Rollins the warrants at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
