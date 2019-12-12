Probation violation: Kenneth Dwayne Ledford, 43, Dark Hollow Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Monday, Dec. 9. Deputy Brock Hannah arrested Ledford without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Failure to appear: Dustin Kent Smith, 47, Grande View Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Deputy Joey Owings arrested Smith without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Frazier arrest: David W. Frazier, 57, Greggs Lane, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear and violation of community corrections on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Deputy Joey Owings arrested Frazier without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Warrants served: Nathaniel D. Manning, 31, Eds Way, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear (two counts) on Monday, Dec. 9. Deputy Zach Magouirk arrested Manning at a residence on Sugar Hill Way without incident.
Verdier arrest: Heather R. Verdier, 36, Bullard Drive, was served with an active outstanding warrant for possession of schedule I on Monday, Dec. 9. Deputy Jessica Butler arrested Verdier without incident and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Theft of property: Jonathan Lane, 25, LCK Way, filed a theft report at the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Dec. 9. Deputy Zach Magouirk spoke with Lane who said his mother, Angelia Diane Eckhardt, 44, reportedly sold his vehicle without permission. Eckhardt was later arrested at a residence on Sulphur Springs Road without incident.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
