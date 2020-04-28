McCoy arrest: Officers were dispatched to the area of Heritage Boulevard concerning a domestic dispute on Saturday, April 25. Patrolman Brandon Cassady observed Donald McCoy, 53, Brookview Drive, “blocking” the victim, Carolyn Hurst, with his vehicle. McCoy admitted to striking Hurst’s car with his vehicle. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
Tressler arrest: Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Jefferson Avenue, in reference to a domestic disturbance on Saturday, April 25. Patrolman Jessy Burgess spoke with Sherry Tressler, 48, who said her husband, Sam Tressler, 33, was reportedly intoxicated and grabbed his step-son and “dragged” him down the roadway. Officers located Mr. Tressler and the juvenile at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Mulberry Street. According to the report, Tressler refused to let go of the child. Officers continued to command Sam to let go of the child and he complied. Tressler was detained and taken into custody. Officers spoke with Mrs. Tressler once again where she advised that her husband assaulted her and another male in the home. Mr. Tressler was charged with public intoxication, aggravated assault and resisting arrest.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.