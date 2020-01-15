Debit card stolen: Mary Green, 82, filed a theft report at the Newport Police Department on Monday, Jan. 13. Patrolman Brandon Cassady spoke with Green, who said someone reportedly stole her debit card and used it at Sunoco on January 12. According to the report, the suspect spent nearly $83 at the gas station. A suspect was named.
Jewelry taken: A large amount of jewelry was reported stolen from a Texas Way residence on Monday, Jan. 13. Patrolman Brandon Cassady spoke with Laura Roberts, who said the jewelry was last seen in her jewelry box. The estimated loss is $380.
Theft: Officers were dispatched to the Newport Police Department to file a theft report on Monday, Jan. 13. Upon arrival, Officer Megan Ferrell spoke with David Seay, 66, who said he suspects someone has been stealing his wife’s checks. According to Seay, an estimated $2,540 has been taken from his wife’s bank account.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.