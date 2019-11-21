Probation violation: Casey C. Rollins, 42, Box Elder Way, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts) on Tuesday, Nov. 19. Deputy Dylan Norton served Rollins the warrants at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Vandalism: John Ryan, 50, East Parkway, filed a vandalism report at the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, Nov. 18. Sgt. Max Laughter spoke with Ryan, who said he was visiting a residence he owns on Dark Ridge Road when he noticed two windows and a door knob sustained serious damage. The estimated damage totaled $126. A suspect was mentioned.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
