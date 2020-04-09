DUI: A Newport man is facing a number of charges following a traffic stop on Wednesday, April 8. Patrolman Shane Bower reported was patrolling the area of Cosby Highway when he observed a vehicle strike the sidewalk near the Tanner building. Ptl. Bower said the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Shannon S. Costner, 23, Lakota Road, then turned on Mulberry Street where he crossed the centerline and then struck another curb. Bower performed a traffic stop at that time. Officers made contact with Coster and noted he had an odor of alcohol about his person. When questioned how much he drank, he first admitted to having a “few” and then he reportedly changed his story and stated he had none. Costner admitted he was driving recklessly to show off in front of his friends. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Costner and he performed poorly on all tests given. He was then arrested without incident. While searching he vehicle officers found several empty containers of alcohol. Costner was charged with driving under the influence (second offense), driving while license revoked, violation of implied consent and reckless driving.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM A REPORT COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
