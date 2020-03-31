Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to 240 KOA Lane, in reference to a domestic disturbance on Sunday, March 29. Deputy Joshua Matthews learned Cassandra Mary Meck, 27, Allentown, PA, and her boyfriend, Scott Beals, 32, were arguing when Meck allegedly assaulted Beals. According to the report, during the investigation, Meck kept “screaming” and “cursing” at officers. She was placed under arrest and charged with domestic assault and disorderly conduct.
Zook arrest: A Newport man is facing several charges after reports say he struck a women with a rifle on Saturday, March 28. Deputy Dylan Norton was dispatched to 1080 Old Solomon Ferry Road in reference to the domestic disturbance. Deputy Norton spoke with Melissa Zook, 29, who said while she was visting with Daryl Zook, 35, an argument and Mr. Zook allegedly struck her in the back with a rifle. Mrs. Zook reported she was also struck in the face. According to the report, as Mrs. Zook attempted to call 911 for help, Mr. Zook took the phone away from her. Firearms were recovered at the residence and taken into evidence. Mr. Zook was placed under arrest and charged with aggravated assault, unlawful carry or possession of a weapon, interference with emergency call, prohibited weapon and possession of handgun during commission of dangerous felony.
Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Stonebrook Way to speak with a man about an altercation that occurred on Saturday, March 28. Deputy Daniel Smith spoke with John Vess, 46, who had “several” lacerations to his head and face. Deputy Smith reported Vess drove himself to the hospital for treatment. According to the report, Deputy Smith then went to a residence on Hooper Highway to speak with the other person involved in the incident. Deputy Smith spoke with Stephen Ellison, 28, who advised Vess allegedly struck him in the head with a beer bottle and that he defending himself against Vess. Deputies observed a small “lump” on Ellison’s head.
Reckless endangerment: Deputies were dispatched to 180 KOA Lane, concerning a gunshot on Saturday, March 28. Deputy Dylan Norton spoke with Debbie Hammitt, 65, who said while she was doing laundry she heard a gunshot and observed a bullet go through her bedroom. Deputies learned the gunshot came from a residence owned by Jerod Blake Martin, 30. Deputies then spoke with Martin who said he was cleaning his gun when it “accidentally” discharged. Martin admitted he had no experience with guns. He was cited for reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon involved (two counts). No injuries were reported.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
