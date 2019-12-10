Aggravated assault: An elderly female is facing charges of aggravated assault following a road rage incident that occurred on Saturday, Dec. 7. Patrolman Chris Silvers said he was dispatched to the area of West Highway 25/70 after a caller complained that a female pointed a firearm at him. Ptl. Silvers located the vehicle in question and conducted a traffic stop. Ptl. Silvers came in contact with the driver, identified as E. Rae Lafferty, 73, Aaron Road, who admitted to pointing a firearm at another driver. Officers recovered a .22 magnum Derringer during the investigation. Lafferty was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
Failure to appear: Kenneth Ramsey, 40, Lower English Creek Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Thursday, Dec. 5. Sgt. Derek Wright arrested Ramsey at a gas station without incident.
Probation violation: Tonya Williams, 48, Seabrook Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Friday, Dec. 6. Patrolman Brandon Cassady arrested Williams without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Hough arrest: Officers were dispatched to McDonald’s concerning an intoxicated female on Friday, Dec. 6. Upon arrival, Officer Megan Ferrell said she found the female in question, identified as Courtney Hough, 30, sitting next to the bathroom, talking to herself. The manger advised officers Hough had been there for nearly six hours and was harassing customers. She was arrested without incident. Upon arrival at the Cocke County Jail Annex, officers searched Hough’s purse and found two baggies of marijuana and methamphetamine. She was charged with possession of schedule II, possession of schedule VI and disorderly conduct.
Sharpe arrest: A Newport woman was arrested by the Newport Police Department for driving under the influence on Friday, Dec. 6. Patrolman Brandon Cassady reported he was dispatched to the area of Cosby Highway near Wendy’s concerning a possible impaired driver. Upon arrival, Ptl. Cassady said he located the vehicle in question and conducted a traffic stop after the driver nearly veered into oncoming traffic. Cassady came in contact with the driver identified as Barbara Sharpe, 55, who had slurred speech. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Sharpe and she performed poorly on all tests given. She was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Theft: A firearm was reported stolen to the Newport Police Department on Friday, Dec. 6. Patrolman Joshyua Shults reported he spoke with Samuel Crum, 29, who said his .40 caliber High Point pistol was last seen at his Old Knoxville Highway residence on Dec. 4. The estimated loss was $200.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
