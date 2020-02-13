Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to the 1800 block of Vince Lane, concerning a domestic altercation on Monday, Feb. 10. Upon arrival, Lt. Michael Whitmer said Ashley Hale, 31, exited the residence and was crying. Lt. Whitmer spoke with Hale, who said she and her husband, Freddy Hale, 28, were arguing when he allegedly pushed her. According to the report, no charges were filed.
DUI: A Newport woman was arrested by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office for several charges including driving under the influence on Monday, Feb. 10. Sgt. Max Laughter was dispatched to Lane’s Market, located on Cosby Highway, concerning a female subject who was passed out inside a vehicle. Dispatch advised the female had been there for almost an hour. Sgt. Laughter came in contact with the female, identified as Julia Katherine Jones, 26, Bogard Road, and he detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. According to the report, Jones admitted to being in possession of pipe. After searching the vehicle, deputies found a bag that contained 4.7 grams of marijuana. Deputies administered a field sobriety test to Jones and she performed poorly on all tests given. She was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, possession of schedule VI, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of implied consent.
Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of New Cave Church Road, concerning an unwanted visitor on Monday, Feb. 10. Upon arrival, Lt. David Moriarty spoke with Norman D. Parrott, 55, who said he and his sister, Betty Jean Parrott, 65, were arguing when Mrs. Parrott allegedly slapped him in the face. Mr. Parrott told deputies that he reportedly slapped her back. Deputies spoke with Mr. Parrott who admitted to striking her brother first, after an argument occurred when he refused to help her with something. Mrs. Parrott was arrested and charged with domestic assault.
Warrants served: Rebecca Darlene Haynes, 49, Farnsworth, CT, was served with active outstanding warrants for conspiracy to commit (two counts) and criminal impersonation on Monday, Feb. 10. Lt. David Moriarty arrested Haynes without incident and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
