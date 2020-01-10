Barrett arrest: John Barrett, 35, Old Cave Church Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts) on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Patrolman Brandon Cassady arrested Barrett at his residence.
Phillips arrest: Courtney L. Phillips, 27, no address, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, Jan. 8. Sgt. Billy Woody arrested Phillips at a residence on Old Cave Church Road.
Levering arrest: Keith Levering, 28, no address, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts) and vandalism over $1,000 on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Officer Megan Ferrell arrested Levering at Food City West without incident.
ATV recovered: A 2018 Polaris ATV was recovered at a local pawnshop this week. Sgt. Derek Wright was dispatched to C&C Pawn Shop concerning a stolen ATV on Tuesday, Jan. 7. Upon arrival, Sgt. Wright spoke with the owner, Forest Clevenger, who said he recently purchased the ATV and was preparing to resell it when he ran the VIN number and learned the ATV was reported stolen by Timmy Clevenger. The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft.
Computers hacked at NGS: Several computers were reportedly “hacked” at Newport Grammar School on Thursday, Jan. 9. SRO Justin Vinson stated on Wednesday afternoon, Dr. Dustin Morrow said he received messages on his computer that stated, “Greetings from Russia” and “Gotcha! It’s me again.” The next morning, Dr. Michael Short said he also received a message on his computer stating, “Yo! I have your files, you didn’t know I could do this.” The incident is under investigation.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.