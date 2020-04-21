Costner arrest: Officers were dispatched to 166 Epley Road in reference to a vehicle accident on Sunday, April 19. Sgt. David Clevenger noticed no one was around the vehicle. Witnesses told officers that after the accident occurred, one male attempted to remove the tag from the vehicle before he and another male fled the scene. Officers later located the males involved, identified as Shannon Costner, 23, and Dustin Potter, 19, at Walmart. According to the report, both males denied being the driver of the vehicle. Potter advised officers that Costner was the driver and that the two had been driving around while drinking “Twisted Tea” before Costner crashed his vehicle at English Mountain Church. As officers attempted to speak with Costner, he still denied being the driver. Sgt. Clevenger placed Costner under arrest and charged him with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, driving while license revoked and tampering with evidence. Potter was cited for violation of probation, criminal impersonation and underage consumption.
Evans arrest: Officers were dispatched to Debbie’s Drive-In concerning a male subject who was passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle on Saturday, April 18. Patrolman Paul Weber came in contact with the male in question, identified as Daniel B. Evans, 43, Dell Way, asleep in the driver’s seat with the keys in the ignition. Evans told Ptl. Weber that he fell asleep while waiting for his food. According to the report, Ptl. Weber said he detected an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and noticed Evans’ pupils were dilated. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Evans and he performed poorly on all tests given. Evans was then placed under arrest without incident. While searching the vehicle officers found needles, baggies, a pipe and three grams of methamphetamine. Evans was charged with driving under the influence, possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked.
Assault: A Newport couple was arrested by the Newport Police Department for assault on Sunday, April 19. Patrolman Jordan Douglas was dispatched to 138 Douglas Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance. Ptl. Douglas came in contact with Jesse Oakes, 19, who was sitting in a vehicle. Oakes reported that he and his girlfriend, Kassidy C. Henderson, 25, had been fighting all day. According to the report, Henderson then exited the home and told officers that Oakes struck her. When questioned about the assault, Oakes stated Henderson struck him first and he struck her back. Henderson later admitted to striking Oakes first. Both were placed under arrest and charged with assault.
Charges pending following wreck: Charges are pending against a Newport man following an investigation on Sunday, April 19. Patrolman Jordan Douglas reported he was dispatched to the intersection of 9th Street and Beech Street in reference to a vehicle accident. Ptl. Douglas said Dennis Webb, 52, drove his vehicle into a light pole. Officers noted Webb had slurred speech and an odor of alcohol about his person. According to the report, Webb admitted to consuming alcohol and taking medication prior. Charges are pending.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTs COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
