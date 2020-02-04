Probation violation: Donald E. Dover, 45, West Broadway, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Friday, Jan. 31. Patrolman Chris Silvers arrested Dover after he was found walking on West Broadway Street.
Child support: Kurtis L. Brown, 26, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to comply with child support on Friday, Jan. 31. Patrolman Chris Silvers served Brown the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Child support: Jeremiah S. Hamilton, 39, Seymour, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to comply with child support on Friday, Jan. 31. Patrolman Chris Silvers served Hamilton the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Guy Paris, 43, Sevierville, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Friday, Jan. 31. Patrolman Chris Silvers served Paris the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Melanie G. Robertson, 42,Sevierville, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Friday, Jan. 31. Patrolman Chris Silvers served Robertson the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Jason B. York, 35, no address, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Saturday, Feb. 1. Patrolman Chris Silvers arrested York at Relax Inn without incident.
Dalton arrest: Danielle M. Dalton, 35, Summerhouse Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Friday, Jan. 31. Officer Megan Ferrell arrested Dalton after she was found walking on East Broadway.
Ball arrest: Michael S. Ball, 42, Old Cave Church, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Friday, Jan. 31. Patrolman Brandon Cassady arrested Ball after he was found walking near Walmart.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
