Shelton arrest: Richard W. Shelton, 59, Melrose Way, was served with active outstanding warrants for attempted theft of property $1,000-$10,000 (two counts), violation of sex offender registry and violation of probation on Thursday, April 23. Sgt. David Clevenger arrested Shelton at his residence without incident.
Aggravated assault: Officers were dispatched to Newport Medical Center concerning an assault that occurred on Thursday, April 23. Upon arrival Patrolman Paul Weber spoke with Elizabeth Preston, 32, Pearl Way, who said Amanda Ball allegedly struck her two times with a baseball bat at a Harper Circle residence. A warrant has been issued for Ball.
Theft: A chainsaw was reported stolen to the Newport Police Department on Wednesday, April 22. Sgt. David Clevenger spoke with Randy Bohanan, 52, who said the chainsaw was taken from the bed of his truck while it was parked at a carwash. The estimated value of the item is $500.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
