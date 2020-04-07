Possession of Schedule V: Deputies were dispatched to the area of Cosby Highway near Limestone Way concerning an assault on Monday, April 6. Deputy Daniel Smith spoke with Henry Keith, 39, who said he and Amanda Keith, 39, were driving on Cosby Highway when Mrs. Keith, who was in the passenger seat, allegedly reached over and put the vehicle in park. Mr. Keith told deputies Mrs. Keith took Gabapentin prior to the incident. When Deputy Smith questioned her about the pills, she admitted she was in possession of two more pills and they were not prescribed to her. While searching the vehicle, Deputy Smith found scales, baggies and a pipe. Mrs. Keith was charged with domestic assault, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of schedule V.
Domestic assault: A Newport woman was arrested after she assaulted her boyfriend on Friday, April 3. Deputy Rebecca Colley was dispatched to the 100 block of Rays Chapel Road in reference to an assault that occurred. Upon arrival, Deputy Colley spoke with Calvin Reynolds, 41, who said he and Jackie Herndon, 37, were arguing when Herndon struck Reynolds in the face. According to the report, Herndon admitted she struck Reynolds and was placed under arrest. She was charged with domestic assault.
Theft: Toni Dawson, 48, Jimtown Road, filed a theft report with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, April 5. Lt. Max Laughter spoke with Dawson who said someone stole a lawn mower trailer from her residence. The estimated loss is $500.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
