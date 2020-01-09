Probation violation: Travis Caughron, 36, Edwards Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Monday, Jan. 6. Sgt. Derek Wright arrested Caughron following a traffic stop without incident.
Trent arrest: Officers were dispatched to Knights Inn in reference to a male subject passed out in a vehicle on Monday, Jan. 6. Sgt. Derek Wright came in contact with the male in question, identified as Joshua H. Trent, 19, Sprouse Lane, who had an invalid Tennessee Driver’s License. According to the report, officers obtained consent to search the vehicle where they found a pipe and Suboxone. Trent was charged with failure to appear, possession of schedule III, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked.
Newman arrest: A Newport woman is facing several charges after she was found in possession of drugs on Saturday, Jan. 4. Patrolman Shane Bower was dispatched to Terrace Apartments concerning suspicious drug activity. Officers found a Subaru that was occupied by several people. During the investigation, Ptl. Bower said he observed Melissa R. Newman, 49, Corral Road, conceal a small baggie in her pocket. Officers detained Newman and learned the baggie contained .9 grams. Newman later admitted that she was in possession of another baggie that contained 1.7 grams of methamphetamine. Newman was arrested and charged with possession for resale (two counts) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
