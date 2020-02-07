Domestic assault: Barbara Black, 34, Raines Road, came to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, Feb. 5 to report an assault that occurred. Deputy Brock Hannah spoke with Barbara Black, who said Phillip Black, 40, reportedly spit in her face and yelled at her. Mrs. Black also advised that Mr. Black destroyed her cell phone.
Domestic assault: Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of Overlook Way concerning a domestic disturbance on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Upon arrival, Deputy Daniel Smith spoke with Rebecca L. Cochrane, 19, Lou Ellen Street, who said she was allegedly assaulted by David Ray Gates, 36, earlier that day. Cochrane advised she sustained injuries and was treated at Newport Medical Center.
Hannah arrest: Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Carson Springs Loop in reference to a male and female subject arguing on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Upon arrival, Deputy Dylan Norton was advised that the male, later identified as Leonard Ray Hannah, 25, Dandridge, left the residence. Deputy Norton found Hannah walking on Carson Springs Road where he reportedly asked Deputy Norton for a ride. According to the report, as deputies conducted a pat down search, Hannah admitted to being in possession of drugs. Hannah was in possession of a container that had a baggie of marijuana, grinder and scissors. Hannah was arrested and charged with possession of schedule VI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
