Probation violation: Kendra T. Hall, 37, Mineral Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Monday, Feb. 10. Patrolman Will Garber arrested Hall following a traffic stop.
Lynch arrest: A Maryville man is facing several charges after he was found in possession of Roxicodone on Sunday, Feb. 9. Patrolman Paul Weber was dispatched to Walmart in reference to a male subject, later identified as Logan A. Lynch, 30, that was passed out inside a restroom with a syringe in his mouth. Ptl. Weber located Lynch and spent several minutes shaking him before he woke up. According to the report, Lynch was unsteady on his feet and a difficult time standing still. Lynch admitted to officers that he “injected” Roxicodone and did not remember falling asleep. He was placed under arrest. A search of Lynch’s person helped officers find a folded up dollar bill that contained .9 grams of suspected Roxicodone. Lynch refused medical treatment and was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex. He was charged with possession of schedule II, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
Norwood arrest: John Norwood, 31, Morrell Springs Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts), failure to appear, and theft of property $1,000-$10,000 (three counts) on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Patrolman Chris Silvers arrested Norwood at C&C Pawn Shop.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.