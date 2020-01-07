Probation violation: Michael A. York, 37, West Broadway, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Saturday, Jan. 4. Patrolman Chris Silvers arrested York without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Couple charged with assault: A Newport couple is facing assault charges following an altercation at their home on Thursday, Jan. 2. Sgt. David Clevenger was dispatched to the 300 block of Clifton Heights Road after a child called 911 and said her parents were fighting and there was blood. Upon arrival Sgt. Clevenger came in contact with Melinda McMahan, 46, who said she and her husband, Joseph McMahan, 47, were arguing when Joseph allegedly shoved her to the ground. Mrs. McMahan reportedly admitted to retaliating. As officers spoke with Mr. McMahan, he stated the two were arguing when his wife allegedly struck him in the face. According to the report, both had injuries to their face. Sgt. Clevenger said in the report he could not determine who the primary aggressor was, therefore, both were placed under arrest and charged with assault.
JSK Express burglarized: An investigation is underway after a local gas station was burglarized on Friday, Jan. 3. Sgt. Billy Woody said he was dispatched to JSK Express concerning the theft. Sgt. Woody spoke with Devedra Patel, who said someone reportedly threw a brick through a window in order to gain access into the store. Patel told officers approximately $300 was taken along with other merchandise. Patel also told officers that a change machine and the security camera system sustained heavy damage.
Vehicle theft: Dexter Strange, 45, Cooper Street, filed a theft report to the Newport Police Department on Saturday, Jan. 4. Patrolman Chris Silvers spoke with Strange, who said his 2008 white Chevrolet Impala was taken from a residence on Alex Street earlier that day. The vehicle is valued at $3,300.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
