Probation violation: William Webber, 40, River Chase Trail, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Saturday, Dec. 14. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Webber following a traffic stop.
Failure to appear: Anthony N. McKinney, 40, no address, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Sunday, Dec. 15. Sgt. Derek Wright arrested McKinney without incident.
Brooks arrest: Michael K. Brooks, 46, Lee Highway, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear (two counts) on Friday, Dec. 13. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Brooks following a traffic stop, and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Dukes arrest: Katrina Dukes, 36, Larch Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts), theft $10,000-$60,000 and failure to appear (three counts) on Friday, Dec. 13. Officer Megan Ferrell arrested Dukes following a traffic stop.
Domestic assault: A Newport couple was charged with domestic assault following an altercation on Friday, Dec. 13. Patrolman Will Garber and other officers were dispatched to a residence on South Susong Street concerning the disturbance. Upon arrival, Ptl. Garber first spoke with Kenneth Ramsey, 41, who said while he and Keshia L. Cutshaw, 31, were arguing she allegedly struck him in the face. Officers then spoke with Cutshaw who said she struck Ramsey in the face after he allegedly “bounced” her head off the side of the house. According to the report, both Cutshaw and Ramsey had wounds but officers could not determine the primary aggressor. Both Cutshaw and Ramsey were then placed under arrest. They were each charged with domestic assault.
Probation violation: Officers were dispatched to the area of Myers Circle in reference to a male subject carrying a machete on Saturday, Dec. 14. Upon arrival, Sgt. David Clevenger located the male in question, identified as Brandon S. Robertson, 20, who had the machete, but placed it on the ground when officers arrived. When questioned about the machete, Robertson said he got it from his neighbor and was taking it to a relative’s residence on Myers Circle. During the investigation, officers learned Robertson had a warrant for violation of probation and he was placed under arrest.
Helms arrest: William J. Helms, 39, Highway 160, was served with an active outstanding warrant for domestic assault on Saturday, Dec. 14. According to the report filed by Patorlman Jordan Douglas, as officers were placing Helms under arrest, they found a glass jar that contained methamphetamine. Helms was additionally charged with possession of schedule II.
Aggravated assault: Officers were dispatched to Best Western concerning a domestic disturbance on Sunday, Dec. 15. Upon arrival, Patrolman Michael Robey spoke with Heather El Cohen, 46, who said Anothy R. Miller, 46, Crothersville, IN, allegedly assaulted her. Miller was placed under arrest and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
