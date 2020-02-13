Failure to appear: Jerred Michael Turner, 33, Old 15th Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Deputy Zach Shelton served Turner the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Failure to appear: Michelle L. Murphy, 27, Bobcat Ridge Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Deputy Zach Shelton served Murphy the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Failure to appear: Matthew J. Dailey, 24, Jaybird Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Deputy Zach Shelton served Dailey the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Kayla Marie Fort, 26, Maryville, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Lt. Travis Mullins served Fort the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Failure to appear: Kandance Dawn Wilder, 44, Jessica Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Deputy Tim Snapp arrested Wilder without incident and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Failure to appear: Freddie V. Rogers, 54, Judds Lane, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear (three counts) on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Deputy Tim Snapp arrested Rogers without incident.
Probation violation: Pedro V. Reynolds, 32, Shag Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Thursday, Feb. 13. Lt. Travis Mullins served Reynolds the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Joshua Willis, 35, Bent Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Thursday, Feb. 13. Lt. Travis Mullins served Willis the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Steven C. Edwards, 61, West Broadway, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Deputy Jonathan Ochs arrested Edwards without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Heather Ivey, 30, Circle Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Deputy Joey Owings arrested Ivey without incident.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
