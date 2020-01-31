Probation violation: Joey Lee Shoemaker, 41, Clarksville, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Thursday, Jan. 30. Deputy Blake Cupp arrested Shoemaker following a traffic stop without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Warrants served: Destany M. Hall, 28, Rays Loop, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation, failure to appear, aggravated assault (two counts) and disorderly conduct on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Deputy Blake Cupp arrested Hall without incident and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Thomas C. Vick, 45, Busler Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Thursday, Jan. 30. Deputy Brock Hannah arrested Vick following a traffic stop.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.