Probation violation: Richard Landon Price, 34, Fowlers Ridge Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Deputy Tim Snapp served Price the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Vandalism: Jacob Tyler Henry, 22, Old Parrottsville Highway, was served with an active outstanding warrant for vandalism over $500 on Thursday, Feb. 27. Deputy Wes Keys reported Henry was wanted after he reportedly vandalized a Dodge truck, owned by Bryson Hance. Henry was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
