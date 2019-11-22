Failure to appear: Brandi M. Bentley, 30, Bobcat Ridge Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Tuesday, Nov. 19. Officer Megan Ferrell arrested Bentley following a traffic stop without incident.
Probation violation: Parvel L. Gudger, 35, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Officer Jordan Douglas served Gudger the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Barnett arrest: Kenneth Barnett, 43, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Sgt. David Clevenger arrested Barnett at Taco Bell without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Cavett arrest: Jesse C. Cavett, 43, was served with active outstanding warrants for vandalism, failure to comply with child support (three counts), violation of probation and theft $1,000-$10,000 on Wednesday, Nov. 20. According to the report filed by Officer Jordan Douglas, as officers attempted to arrest Cavett near Dollar Tree, he fled on foot from the scene. Cavett was apprehended following a brief foot pursuit. He was additionally charged with evading arrest.
France charged: A Sevierville man is facing an several charges after he was found in possession of drugs on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Officer Megan Ferrell and Officer Will Garber stopped a vehicle on West Highway 25/70 due to a light law violation. They came in contact with David W. France, 44, Sevierville, who had an active warrant for his arrest. Officers searched France and discovered he was in possession of a baggie that contained 3.9 grams of marijuana. France was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex for booking. At the jail, correction officers searched France again and found baggies that contained a Suboxone strip, 16 Alprazolam pills and a 1.5 grams of methamphetamine. France was charged with possession of schedule III, possession of schedule II, possession of schedule VI (two counts), failure to appear and introduction of contraband into a penal facility.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.