Shelton arrest: A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a Newport man on Monday, March 2. Deputy Zach Magouirk stopped a vehicle that did not have a brake light on Cosby Highway. Deputies made contact with the driver, identified as James Shelton, 44, Cooper Street, who did not have a valid Tennessee Driver’s License. Shelton admitted there was marijuana inside the vehicle. K9 Deputy Blake Cupp was called to the scene where he deployed K9 Narco. According to the report, Narco alerted deputies to the driver side door. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed one bag that contained 6.8 grams of marijuana, a bag that contained 6.7 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Shelton was arrested and charged with sale, delivery, manufacture or possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule II, possession of schedule VI and driving while in possession of methamphetamine.
Probation violation: Sabonna G. Williams, 25, Cecil Street, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts) on Monday, March 2. Sgt. Bill Miller arrested Williams at a residence on Wells Drive.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.