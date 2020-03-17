Probation violation: Phillip L. Shropshire, 25, Allen Chapel Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Friday, March 13. Patrolman Paul Weber arrested Shropshire at the Newport Medical Center.
Hayes arrest: Officers were dispatched to Walmart concerning a female who was being sought for a hit and run accident on Friday, March 13. Patrolman Paul Weber found the female in question, identified as Carolyn A Hayes, 45, Hidden Meadow Way, near the gas pumps. According to the report, officers obtained verbal consent to search her vehicle where they found drug paraphernalia, a bag that contained one gram of methamphetamine and two Post-It notes with suspected heroin wrapped up in them. Hayes was arrested and charged with possession of schedule II, possession of schedule I, possession of drug paraphernalia and leaving the scene of an accident.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
