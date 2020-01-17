Probation violation: Charles S. Sutton, 46, Nutmeg Street, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts) on Wednesday, Jan. 15. Patrolman Shane Bower arrested Sutton at Motel 6 without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Deekota M. Price, 22, Elana Lane, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Patrolman Chris Silvers arrested Price without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Warrants served: Lisa Horn McGaha, 43, Knoxville, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation and failure to appear on Monday, Jan. 13. Patrolman Shane Bower arrested McGaha without incident following a traffic stop.
Aggravated assault: Adam Loza, 34, Texas Way, was charged with aggravated assault after police reports say he struck a female subject with a stick on Wednesday, Jan. 15. Patrolman Jordan Douglas was dispatched to Cracker Barrel concerning a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, Ptl. Douglas said he saw Loza walking toward the female victim, identified as Courtney Morgan, 32, with a stick in his hand. Loza was detained without further incident. Douglas spoke with Morgan, who said she and Loza were arguing when Loza allegedly struck her in the back of the head several times with a stick. Loza was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Assault: Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Harper Circle, in reference to an assault that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 16. Upon arrival, Patrolman Michael Robey spoke with Kendra Smith, 28, who said she and Charles Allen Black, 28, were arguing when Black allegedly assaulted her. He was placed under arrest without incident and charged with assault.
Failure to appear: Brian M. Eastman, 33, East Broadway Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Wednesday, Jan. 15. Capt. Matthew Elliott arrested Eastman at his residence without incident.
Contempt of court: Ann M. Holt, 45, Myers Circle, was served with an active outstanding warrant for contempt of court on Wednesday, Jan. 15. Patrolman Joshyua Shults arrested Holt without incident and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Failure to appear: Christopher Williams, 37, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Wednesday, Jan. 15. Patrolman Jordan Douglas arrested Williams without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Amy L. Loyd, 29, Point Pleasant Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Thursday, Jan. 16. Patrolman Joshyua Shults arrested Loyd at a residence on Cypress Alley.
Assault: Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Mountain View Street, concerning a domestic disturbance on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Upon arrival, Patrolman Chris Silvers spoke with Holly Sutton, 21, who said she and Tylier Styles, 23, were arguing when he allegedly slapped her in the face and choked her. Styles fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
