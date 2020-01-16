Public intoxication: Deputies were dispatched to Cosby Highway near Lane’s Market after complaints were made that a male subject was “staggering” on Saturday, Jan. 11. Upon arrival, Deputy Brock Hannah located the male in question, identified as David Erin Hazelwood, 30, Bean Station, who was in possession of an open bottle of alcohol. According to the report, Hazelwood told deputies that he and his family were driving along Cosby Highway when an argument ensued. Hazelwood said he got out of the vehicle and his wife left him on the side of the road, therefore, he started drinking. Hazelwood was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Warrants issued: Warrants have been issued for a New Market man after he allegedly stole a ring. Myra Hale, 49, Vinson Hollow Road, told Lt. David Moriarty that on November 20 Kevin Wayne Uplinger, 46, New Market, was in possession of her ring while she was at a doctor’s appointment. According to the report, when the couple returned to her residence, an argument occured and Uplinger left the residence with Hale’s ring. Hale said Uplinger will not return the stolen item. Warrants for theft of property over $1,000 have been issued.
Stolen vehicle recovered: A 1993 Toyota truck was recovered by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, Jan. 11. Sgt. Bill Miller said he found the vehicle sitting in the parking lot at Trinity Baptist Church. According to the report, Sgt. Miller ran the VIN number and learned the vehicle was reported stolen to the Newport Police Department on January 6 by Kimberly Murray.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
