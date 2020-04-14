Perryman charged: A Russellville man is facing a charges following an investigation on Monday, April 13. Patrolman Shane Bower was dispatched to KenJo Market in reference to an intoxicated male subject attempting to get behind the counter at the station. Ptl. Bower said he found Mickey Perryman, 50, lying in the floor unresponsive. Ptl. Bower said he administered approximately four doses of Narcan before Perryman became alert and responsive. According to the report, Perryman refused medical treatment. Upon pat down search, officers found a needle in Perryman’s pocket. Perryman was arrested and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Atkins arrest: Officers were dispatched to Wendy’s after a complaint was made that a male subject was trying to break into a vehicle on Saturday, April 11. Patrolman Brandon Cassady was advised that the male suspect, later identified as Benjamin C. Atkins, 23, Green Hill Road, ran behind the dumpster after the owner of the vehicle confronted him. Ptl. Cassady found Atkins a short time later. When questioned about breaking into a vehicle, Atkins admitted that he tried to break into the vehicle but he didn’t mean to. Cassady added in the report that he suspected Atkins was under the influence as officers found Atkins lying in the roadway in front of cars earlier that day. Atkins was arrested without further incident. Upon pat down search, officers found two needles in Atkins’ pocket. He was charged with burglary, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
