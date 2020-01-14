Cook arrest: Amy R. Cook, 38, Early Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Saturday, Jan. 11. Sgt. Derek Wright arrested Cook without incident and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Joey J. Meyers, 36, Summer Springs Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Friday, Jan. 10. Officer Megan Ferrell arrested Meyers without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Tucker arrest: A Newport man was arrested by the Newport Police Department after police reports say he struck a juvenile on Thursday, Jan. 9. Newport police officials’ identified the male as Justin L. Tucker, 34, Lennon Circle. Patrolman Shane Bower was dispatched to the area of Lennon Circle concerning the assault. Bower spoke with Brandi McMahan, 37, and a juvenile male who said Tucker came to their residence and allegedly started an argument with the juvenile’s father. According to the report, the juvenile said as he attempted to intervene, Tucker allegedly struck him. Tucker was asked to leave the residence but he refused to do so. Officers arrested Tucker without incident. He was charged with assault, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
Probation violation: Kyle D. Valentine, 28, Easy Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Friday, Jan. 10. Patrolman Shane Bower arrested Valentine at his residence without incident.
Probation violation: Keith L. Malone, 32, Gregg Lane, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Saturday, Jan. 11. Patrolman Jessy Burgess arrested Malone at his residence without incident.
Probation violation: Earl W. Malone, 34, Gregg Lane, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation (two counts) and fugitive from justice on Saturday, Jan. 11. Capt. Brad Ball arrested Malone at his residence.
Warrants served: Billy W. Frazier, 29, Keystone Way, was served with active outstanding warrants for possession of schedule II and possession of schedule VI on Sunday, Jan. 12. According to the report, both warrants were issued out of Knox County. Patrolman Joshyua Shults arrested Frazier without incident.
Stolen vehicle: A 2006 PT Cruiser was reported stolen to the Newport Police Department on Saturday, Jan. 11. Sgt. Derek Wright spoke with Rhonda Pope, 41, who said the vehicle was last seen at her Harper Circle residence earlier that morning. The estimated value of the vehicle is $2,675.
Theft of vinyl records: Lori Seal, 40, West Main Street, filed a theft report at the Newport Police Department on Friday, Jan 10. Sgt. David Clevenger spoke with Seal who said someone stole several items from her residence including four vinyl records of The Beatles. Seal recalled two of the albums as “Yellow Submarine” and “White.” Seal valued all four records at $1,500.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
