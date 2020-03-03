Failure to appear: Brian P. Cammarano, 34, 1st Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Friday, Feb. 28. Patrolman Jessy Burgess arrested Cammarano at Walmart without incident.
Failure to appear: Kimberly Rines, 32, Tedder Drive, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Saturday, Feb. 29. Patrolman Jessy Burgess arrested Rines at Walmart.
Parole violation: Amy L. Simpson, 35, Buttercup Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of parole on Thursday, Feb. 27. Sgt. Derek Wright arrested Simpson following a traffic stop without and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Brotherton arrest: Officers were dispatched to Walmart in reference to an active shoplifter on Sunday, March 1. Upon arrival, Patrolman Brandon Cassady came in contact with the suspect in question, identified as Richard W. Brotherton, 51, Clear Creek Road, who was in possession of a stolen hat. According to the report, Brotherton admitted he was under the influence. He was placed under arrest and charged with public intoxication and theft under $500.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
