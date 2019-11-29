Probation violation: Jennifer L. Hurst, 26, West Main Street, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Sgt. Chris Barnes served Hurst the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: John Edward Atkins, 26, Country Path Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Deputy Jody Henry served Atkins the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Maples arrest: David Curtis Maples, 49, Highland Street, was arrested by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office following a traffic stop on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Deputy Daniel Smith reported he conducted a routine traffic stop on Splashaway Road after he observed a vehicle that had the wrong tag. At that time, Deputy Smith came in contact with Maples, who was identified as the driver. According to the report, Deputy Smith detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and deployed K9 Hammer to conduct an “air sniff” of the vehicle. K9 Hammer alerted deputies to the center console of the vehicle and deputies found a rolled paper with a green leafy substance in it. Maples was cited for violation of financial responsibility, improper tags and violation of laws dealing with registration.
Failure to appear: Randy William Schoolcraft, 33, Cotton Wood Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Monday, Nov. 25. Deputy Blake Cupp arrested Schoolcraft at a residence on Bruners Grove Road without incident.
Probation violation: Wesley Allen Hall, 41, Rays Loop, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Sgt. Chris Barnes served Hall the warrant at the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Aggravated burglary: Deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Joe Reed Road, concerning a burglary on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Upon arrival, Deputy Tim Snapp spoke with Scott MacDonald, 39, who said when he arrived to his property, he noticed two campers and a barn type building had been broken into. MacDonald reported several items were missing. The incident is under investigation.
Vehicle theft: A 2003 Honda Odyssey van was reported stolen to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday, Nov. 26. Deputy Wes Keys spoke with Carolyn Ford, 65, who said the van was last seen at her Big Creek Road residence. The estimated loss was $3,500. A suspect was named.
Theft: Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Rankin Hill Road, in reference to a stolen dirt bike on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Upon arrival, Sgt. Heath Willis spoke with Christen Ray, 35, who said the Yamaha YZ85 dirt bike was last seen two weeks ago in a storage building on the property. The estimated loss was $3,000.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
