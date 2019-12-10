Warrants served: Michael A. York, 37, Corryton, was served with active outstanding warrants for theft of property under $500 and criminal simulation on Saturday, Dec. 7. Deputy Daniel Smith arrested York without incident and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Vandalism over $500: Jamie Dwayne Reed, 47, Clear Creek Road, filed a vandalism report to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, Dec. 7. Sgt. Max Laughter spoke with Reed, who said Keith Levering, 28, damaged her Jeep Grand Cherokee earlier that day. The estimated damage totaled $1,800. A warrant has been issued for Levering’s arrest.
DUI: Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Bogard Road and Friendship Road concerning a vehicle accident on Saturday, Dec. 7. Upon arrival, Sgt. Max Laughter came in contact with Roger Todd Jenkins, 30, Skyland Drive, who had an odor of alcohol about his person, “glossy” eyes and was unsteady on his feet. According to the report, Jenkins said he drank prescription cough medicine. Deputies administered a field sobriety test to Jenkins and he performed poorly on all tests given. He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.