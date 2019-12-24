Warrant served: Aaron Jacob Shetley, 34, Highway 411, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to comply with child support on Saturday, Dec. 21. Deputy Jonathan Ochs arrested Shetley at his residence and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Juan Solis, 42, Morristown, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Friday, Dec. 20. Sgt. Max Laughter arrested Solis without incident and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Domestic assault: Jarod Alan Jackson, 22, Carson Springs Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for violation of probation and domestic assault on Sunday, Dec. 22. According to the report filed by Sgt. Max Laughter, Jackson was being sought after he struck Scarlett Ramsey, 21, in the face earlier that day. Jackson was arrested and transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Samples arrest: Jonathan Frank Samples, 29, Sprouse Lane, was arrested by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office for driving under the influence on Sunday, Dec. 22. Deputy Joshua Matthews conducted a traffic stop after he observed Samples failing to maintain his lane of travel on Cosby Highway. Deputy Matthews came in contact with Samples who had an odor of alcohol about his person and slurred speech. According to the report, Samples admitted to consuming beer. Deputies administered a field sobriety test to Samples and he performed poorly on all tests given. He was then placed under arrest without incident. Upon inventory of the vehicle, deputies located a firearm in the center console. Samples was charged with driving under the influence and possession of handgun while under the influence.
Overdose: Deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Hilldale Road, in reference to an overdose on Saturday, Dec. 21. Upon arrival, Deputy Daniel Smith said the suspect, identified as Michael Chad Sutton, 37, was being treated by First Call EMS. Deputy Smith reported EMS administered one dose of Narcan to Sutton and he regained consciousness. According to the report, deputies spoke with Sutton at the Newport Medical Center where he admitted to taking heroin. Sutton told deputies that he believed the heroin was mixed with fentanyl.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
