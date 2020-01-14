Probation violation: Gregory M. Smathers, 52, Yates Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Sunday, Jan. 12. Sgt. Chris Barnes arrested Smathers at his residence without incident.
DUI: A Hartford woman was charged with driving under the influence and driving while license suspended following a traffic stop on Thursday, Jan. 9. Deputy Daniel Smith was dispatched to the area of Wilton Springs Road and Highway 73, in reference to a possible impaired driver. The driver, later identified as Jan E. Crumbley, 62, Hartford Road, was seen leaving the roadway and “swerving” back onto the road. Deputy Smith said he located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. Upon making contact with Crumbley, Deputy Smith said she had an odor of alcohol about her person and had a “difficult” time walking and maintaining her balance. Deputies administered a field sobriety test to Crumbley and she performed poorly on all tests given. Crumbley was placed under arrest without further incident.
Failure to appear: Dustin R. Pollard, 23, Indian Camp Creek Road, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear (three counts) on Friday, Jan. 10. Deputy Daniel Smith arrested Pollard following a traffic stop without incident.
Theft: Deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Wiley Town Road, in reference to a theft that occurred on Saturday, Jan. 11. Upon arrival, Deputy Zach Magouirk spoke with RC Ball, 83, who said someone reportedly broke into his shed and stole a Stihl chainsaw, two weed trimmers and a leaf blower. A suspect was named.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE COCKE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
