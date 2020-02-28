Perdue arrest: Kyle Christopher Perdue, 29, Morristown, was served with an active outstanding warrant for aggravated assault on Thursday, Feb. 27. Patrolman Joshyua Shults arrested Perdue following a traffic stop.
Warrants served: Marah Lynn Meeks, 29, no address, was served with active outstanding warrants for failure to appear and violation of probation on Thursday, Feb. 27. Sgt. David Clevenger arrested Meeks at a residence on Ruble Avenue.
Zawerton arrest: A Jefferson City woman was arrested by the Newport Police Department for several charges including driving under the influence on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Patrolman Paul Weber stopped a vehicle for improper lane change on West Broadway Street. He came in contact with the driver, identified as Shannon Zawerton, 47, Jefferson City. According to the report, Ptl. Weber said he detected an odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle and noted Zawerton had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and was unable to stay still. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Zawerton and she performed poorly on all tests given. While placing Zawerton under arrest, officers found a dollar bill that contained .3 grams of marijuana. Zawerton was charged with driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, driving while license revoked and improper lane change.
Probation violation: Joshua M. Parks, 35, Manning Chapel Road, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Thursday, Feb. 27. Patrolman Joshyua Shults arrested Parks following a traffic stop.
DUI: Officers were dispatched to Walmart concerning a possible intoxicated female subject on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Upon arrival, Patrolman Paul Weber located the female in question, identified as Megan Hembree, 26, Woodson Road. Officers administered a field sobriety test to Hembree and she performed poorly on all tests given. She was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
