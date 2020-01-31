Warrant served: Whitney K. Runyan, 22, Moose Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for escape on Thursday, Jan. 30. Patrolman Joshyua Shults arrested Runyan without incident following a traffic stop.
Disorderly conduct: Officers were dispatched to the Newport Medical Center in reference to a disorderly male subject on Thursday, Jan. 30. Upon arrival, Patrolman Joshyua Shults came in contact with a female who said Jason B. Cutshaw, 37, Cosby Highway, was allegedly “threatening” her. Newport Medical Center security advised that the female asked them to contact law enforcement. Several witnesses told officers that Cutshaw was being an “annoyance.” He was placed under arrest and charged with disorderly conduct.
Failure to appear: Matthew J. Dailey, 24, Strawberry Way, was served with an active outstanding warrant for failure to appear on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Patrolman Joshyua Shults arrested Dailey and transported him to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
Probation violation: Christal D. Frazier, 43, no address, was served with an active outstanding warrant for violation of probation on Wednesday, Jan. 29. Patrolman Will Garber arrested Frazier without incident and transported her to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
INFORMATION OBTAINED FROM REPORTS COMPILED BY THE NEWPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT.
